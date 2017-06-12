Netflix, Amazon U.K. Streaming Revenue to Top Box Office Spend by 2020, PwC Forecasts
Netflix and Amazon are poised to become the biggest money makers for movies in the U.K. in the next four years. According to consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers, U.K. revenue for streaming video services, which offer film and TV content, will grow by more than 30 percent to reach $1.81 billion by 2020, overtaking local cinema spending, which it estimates will reach $1.80 billion, with admissions rising from 172 million in 2016 to 179 million in 2021.
