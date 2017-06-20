Nasdaq's BWise and KPMG Align to Prov...

Nasdaq's BWise and KPMG Align to Provide Comprehensive GRC Solutions

Nasdaq's BWise , a global leader in enterprise Governance, Risk Management and Compliance , and KPMG LLP , the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced a strategic alliance to help clients improve how they address risk and compliance challenges more effectively across their enterprise. Together, they will provide clients comprehensive GRC solutions that combine a leading framework focused on strategy, process convergence and organizational change management with a leading GRC technology platform.

Chicago, IL

