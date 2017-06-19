Napier's PwC building gets its code o...

Napier's PwC building gets its code of compliance, 10 years after it was built

15 hrs ago Read more: Dominion Post

The four-storey PricewaterhouseCoopers building on the corner of Munroe and Raffles streets was built by Herbert Construction in 2007, but has been plagued by leaks and had not been issued a code compliance certificate by Napier City Council. The council's view that it was not compliant was disputed by the building's owner, Malcolm Herbert, who appealed the findings to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment .

Chicago, IL

