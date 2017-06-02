McClements' role is expanding at PwC

McClements' role is expanding at PwC

Terri McClements' purview at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC is expanding. McClements, who has served as PwC's Washington metro managing partner since 2014, is being promoted to Mid-Atlantic managing partner with the professional services firm.

Chicago, IL

