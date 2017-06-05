Marathon Gold Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

All of the director nominees set out in the management information circular dated April 28, 2017 were elected as directors, to serve a one year term. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017; all unallocated stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan were approved for a period of three years, as required by the Toronto Stock Exchange; and the Company's Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan was reconfirmed, ratified and approved for a period of three years.

