Lawyer Sidney Powell: Prosecutor's Record Destroys Credibility of Mueller Probe
Former FBI Director, now special prosecutor, Robert Mueller has added Andrew Weissmann to the prosecution team investigating allegations of the Trump Administration's "collusion" with Russia. Mr. Weissmann's real record as a "special prosecutor" is so egregious that Mr. Mueller's decision to choose his former counsel Weissmann should cause concern for anyone with even a passing interest in truth and justice.
