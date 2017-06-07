Lawyer Sidney Powell: Prosecutor's Re...

Lawyer Sidney Powell: Prosecutor's Record Destroys Credibility of Mueller Probe

Wednesday Jun 7

Former FBI Director, now special prosecutor, Robert Mueller has added Andrew Weissmann to the prosecution team investigating allegations of the Trump Administration's "collusion" with Russia. Mr. Weissmann's real record as a "special prosecutor" is so egregious that Mr. Mueller's decision to choose his former counsel Weissmann should cause concern for anyone with even a passing interest in truth and justice.

Chicago, IL

