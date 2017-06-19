KPMG NZ leadership report aims at fue...

KPMG NZ leadership report aims at fuelling prosperity

Our leadership report is designed to assist new generations of New Zealand business leaders in their business relationships. This report draws on insights gathered from 51 of New Zealand's top CEOs surveyed, and compares key insights with those from CEOs in other core countries - it is anticipated to guide New Zealand business leaders through the challenges and opportunities they may face in our new age of global, technological and customer opportunity.

Chicago, IL

