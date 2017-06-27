KPMG Inspire Series to support Irish ...

KPMG Inspire Series to support Irish Entrepreneurs

The initiative will feature guest speakers from across the business spectrum from leading entrepreneurs to venture capital and business leadership and management experts. Chief Executive of Charles Tyrwhitt Shirts, Nick Wheeler was the first speaker in the series.

