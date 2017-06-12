KPMG Acquires Matchi, Global Fintech Innovation and Matchmaking Platform
KPMG International has announced the acquisition of Matchi , a leading global fintech innovation and matchmaking platform that connects financial institutions, including banks and insurance companies, with leading-edge fintech companies worldwide. Jalil AlAali, Partner and Head of Financial Services at KPMG in Bahrain commented on the acquisition, and said "Financial technology, or 'fintech', is changing how financial services organizations operate.
