HCP up 2% after two-notch upgrade at Raymond James
Citing a better asset mix vs. peers, an attractive valuation, and a possible change in sentiment from remaining Brookdale Senior Living exposure, analyst Jonathan Hughes upgrades HCP to Outperform from Underperform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LLC transfer goods
|Jun 6
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May 31
|iluvpink00
|194
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May 24
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May '17
|hanesED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC