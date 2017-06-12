H&R Block to Release Fiscal 4th-Quart...

H&R Block to Release Fiscal 4th-Quarter Results

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GuruFocus.com

H&R Block Inc. , the U.S. tax preparation company with subsidiaries in North America, India and Australia headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is going to release its financial results for the last quarter of fiscal 2017 after market close June 12. For the quarter in question the analysts forecast that H&R Block will report an EPS of $3.53, which represents a 11.7% increase from sales one year ago. The forecasted EPS is an average of 10 analysts' estimates on H&R Block's earnings for the last quarter of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LLC transfer goods Jun 6 Valeria 1
CIA exam materials (Nov '08) May 31 iluvpink00 194
Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm May 24 Nicole Powers 1
Transaction analysis for book publishers May 19 OmS 1
Company Deduction PLEASE May 18 mike 1
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax May '17 hanesED 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC