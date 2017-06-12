H&R Block to Release Fiscal 4th-Quarter Results
H&R Block Inc. , the U.S. tax preparation company with subsidiaries in North America, India and Australia headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is going to release its financial results for the last quarter of fiscal 2017 after market close June 12. For the quarter in question the analysts forecast that H&R Block will report an EPS of $3.53, which represents a 11.7% increase from sales one year ago. The forecasted EPS is an average of 10 analysts' estimates on H&R Block's earnings for the last quarter of 2017.
