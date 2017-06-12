H&R Block Posts Improved -a -7 Results

H&R Block Inc. , the U.S. tax preparation company, released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 results on June 13. For the fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted EPS of $3.76, a 20.3% increase on a year-over-year basis and beat analysts' expectations by 23 cents. The difference between the actual EPS and forecasted EPS produced a positive surprise of 6.5%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.