Grant Thornton names Michael Poveda as Partner-in-Charge of the Albany market
In this role, Mike will focus on client service, growth and talent development in the Northeast. "Mike will do a fantastic job leading our Albany market -- building on our investment and momentum in upstate New York," said Frank Kurre, Grant Thornton's Metro New York and New England managing partner.
