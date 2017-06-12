Government rejects $150,000 advice to...

Government rejects $150,000 advice to improve Centrelink

Read more: ABC News

One of the Federal Government's most criticised departments was told to abandon its performance targets as there was no realistic chance they would be met. But the advice, commissioned from accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers at a cost of $150,000 was rejected by the giant Department of Human Services , which has not come close to meeting its 85 per cent customer satisfaction goal for Centrelink in years.

