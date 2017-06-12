Government rejects $150,000 advice to improve Centrelink
One of the Federal Government's most criticised departments was told to abandon its performance targets as there was no realistic chance they would be met. But the advice, commissioned from accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers at a cost of $150,000 was rejected by the giant Department of Human Services , which has not come close to meeting its 85 per cent customer satisfaction goal for Centrelink in years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LLC transfer goods
|Jun 6
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May 31
|iluvpink00
|194
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May 24
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May '17
|hanesED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC