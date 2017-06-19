Fintech and innovation leader Simon M...

Fintech and innovation leader Simon Moss joins Grant Thornton

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Based in New York, Moss will drive fintech and technology innovation, including the associated alliance and acquisition strategy. Moss' 30-year career includes chief executive, board director and other leadership roles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LLC transfer goods Jun 6 Valeria 1
CIA exam materials (Nov '08) May 31 iluvpink00 194
Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm May 24 Nicole Powers 1
Transaction analysis for book publishers May 19 OmS 1
Company Deduction PLEASE May '17 mike 1
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May '17 Anonymous 1
FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax May '17 hanesED 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC