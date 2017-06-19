Feds say KPMG Short Hills office disc...

Feds say KPMG Short Hills office discriminated19 minutes | News

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Item

Feds say KPMG Short Hills office discriminated Audit firm agrees to conciliation agreement, will compensate and hire Asians. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tlhniN Discrimination at the local branch of auditing firm KPMG LLP has resulted in the company agreeing to a conciliation agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LLC transfer goods Jun 6 Valeria 1
CIA exam materials (Nov '08) May 31 iluvpink00 194
Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm May 24 Nicole Powers 1
Transaction analysis for book publishers May '17 OmS 1
Company Deduction PLEASE May '17 mike 1
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May '17 Anonymous 1
FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax May '17 hanesED 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC