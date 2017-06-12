Experts say a strategic or transitional plan vital to future of your business
Leaders of family businesses are urged to use a transition plan to ensure future generations can keep the business viable, experts said Thursday. Planning is essential to establish credible leaders, a smoother path for finances and reassurance that the business will be around after the owner is gone.
