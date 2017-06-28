ETAAC Recommends Ways to Combat Tax F...

ETAAC Recommends Ways to Combat Tax Fraud, Improve Taxpayer Experience

21 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

After joining the Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee in October, Kathy Pickering and the 17 other industry leaders on the Committee released 22 recommendations for combating tax identity theft and stolen identity refund fraud . H&R Block commends the efforts of the ETAAC as it continues to drive the work of the public-private partnership IRS initiated in 2015 to address, prevent and eliminate tax fraud.

