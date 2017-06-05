EBL to open two branches in India
The local bank will open a branch each in Kolkata and Guwahati, it said in a posting on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website yesterday. EBL has enlisted PricewaterhouseCoopers' Kolkata office to assist in getting the required licence from the Reserve Bank of India, an official told The Daily Star.
