Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co Ltd, the Chinese real estate and leisure group which last month bought a stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, is in talks to acquire Brookdale Senior Living Inc, people familiar with the matter said. ** U.S. department store operator Neiman Marcus said it had ended talks regarding a partial or full sale of the company, three months after embarking on a review of strategic alternatives under the weight of a $4.8 billion debt load.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.