Cyber preparedness low among UK councils, survey shows

Confidence among UK local authorities about being prepared and well equipped to deal with a cyber attack is relatively low, a survey has revealed Only just over half of local authorities across the UK are prepared to deal with a cyber attack, according to a survey of more than 100 council leaders by PricewaterhouseCoopers . Security technologist Bruce Schneier's insights and warnings around the regulation of IoT security and forensic cyber psychologist Mary Aiken's comments around the tensions between encryption and state security were the top highlights of the keynote presentations at Infosecurity Europe 2017 in London.

