Coronation Street newcomer and activi...

Coronation Street newcomer and activist won't be forced to wea...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The actress made headlines last year when she was sent home from her old temp job for refusing to stick to a strict dress code. Nicola, 28, from Blackpool, said being told she had to wear high heels as a receptionist at accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers was "blatantly sexist".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LLC transfer goods Jun 6 Valeria 1
CIA exam materials (Nov '08) May 31 iluvpink00 194
Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm May 24 Nicole Powers 1
Transaction analysis for book publishers May 19 OmS 1
Company Deduction PLEASE May 18 mike 1
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax May '17 hanesED 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,695,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC