Chinese insurers lack tools to manage premium growth, investments: PwC

A survey by U.S.-based consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers L.L.P. found that several Chinese insurers lacked the tools to accurately match premium growth with investments with only 13% of respondents saying that they have developed such tools, Asia Insurance Review reported citing the South China Morning Post. About 12% of respondents said they had set up the means, but are yet to use them in daily operations, while another 47% said they are yet to develop any methods.

