Celldex Announces Additions To The Board Of Directors And Senior Management Team

HAMPTON, N.J., June 16, 2017 -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. today announced additions to the Board of Directors and senior management team: Keith L. Brownlie was elected to the Company's Board of Directors at Celldex's 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held yesterday. Mr. Brownlie was employed by the accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP from 1974 to 2010, where he served as audit partner for numerous public companies and was the Life Sciences Industry Leader for the New York metropolitan area.

