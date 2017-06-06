Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) S...

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Political

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LLC transfer goods Tue Valeria 1
CIA exam materials (Nov '08) May 31 iluvpink00 194
News Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14) May 25 william Gregg 3
Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm May 24 Nicole Powers 1
Transaction analysis for book publishers May 19 OmS 1
Company Deduction PLEASE May 18 mike 1
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity May 17 Anonymous 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC