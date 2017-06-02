Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Shares Sold by Public Employees...
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,370 shares of the company's stock after selling 75 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May 31
|iluvpink00
|194
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|May 25
|william Gregg
|3
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May 24
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May '17
|hanesED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC