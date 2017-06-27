Bennett Jones taps PwC for new vice-c...

Bennett Jones taps PwC for new vice-chair of strategy and innovation

15 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Gino Scapillati of PricewaterhouseCoopers is joining national business law firm Bennett Jones SLP at their Toronto office as its vice-chairman of strategy and innovation Mr. Scapillati was at PwC for over 30 years and was admitted to partnership in 1990. Before leaving for Bennett Jones, he was vice-chairman and a member of the Global Board of the PwC Network.

