Bearclaw Announces Annual General Meeting Results
Bearclaw Capital Corp. announces that at its recent Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2017, shareholders re-elected the nominated slate of Directors. Shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP.
