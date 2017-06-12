A Vicious Rotation In Stocks Could Be...

A Vicious Rotation In Stocks Could Be Looming, Says Jim Cramer

If you own only the hottest of stocks, you're gonna get scalded, Jim Cramer cautioned his Mad Money viewers Friday, after a down day on Wall Street. The "vicious rotation" action we saw today is normal, Cramer said, because when the hot stocks get too hot, the money moves into cooler names.

