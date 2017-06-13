5 Stocks To Watch For June 13, 2017

5 Stocks To Watch For June 13, 2017

10 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Wall Street expects H & R Block Inc to post quarterly earnings at $3.53 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion after the closing bell. H & R Block shares rose 0.26 percent to $26.51 in after-hours trading.

Chicago, IL

