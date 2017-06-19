$3m EFCL audit uncovers weak monitoring of contractors, unqualified staff
EFCL, under its former chairman Arnold Piggott, had retained the services of PricewaterhouseCoopers in September 2016 to conduct audits into the operations of the State enterprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LLC transfer goods
|Jun 6
|Valeria
|1
|CIA exam materials (Nov '08)
|May 31
|iluvpink00
|194
|Seeking a CPA in firm or Public Accounting Realm
|May 24
|Nicole Powers
|1
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May '17
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May '17
|hanesED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC