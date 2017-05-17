Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRGX Global ...

Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.06 Million

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Equities research analysts expect PRGX Global Inc to report sales of $37.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research . Two analysts have made estimates for PRGX Global's earnings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity 7 hr Mauruce 1
FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax May 3 hanesED 1
Corporate Tax Apr 19 pennyfred 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr '17 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr '17 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar '17 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar '17 Miss2Good 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC