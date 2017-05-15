Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity

Xero director Craig Winkler sold 3 million shares on and off market at an average $22.63 apiece for a total of $67.9 million yesterday. Xero director Craig Winkler, who founded rival accounting software firm MYOB, says he sold down his stake in the cloud-based software firm as part of a 10-year plan to liquidate assets to fund philanthropic pursuits.

