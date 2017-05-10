Volkswagen US unit names compliance officer after diesel scandal

Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit said Thursday it has named a KPMG LLP director, Stephanie C. Davis, as its chief compliance officer after it was sentenced in April in its diesel emissions scandal. FILE PHOTO - A U.S. flag flutters in the wind above a Volkswagen dealership in Carlsbad, California, U.S. May 2, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.