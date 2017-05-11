Volkswagen U.S. Unit Names Compliance Officer After Diesel Scandal
U.S. unit said Thursday it has named a KPMG LLP director, Stephanie C. Davis, as its chief compliance officer after it was sentenced in April in its diesel emissions scandal. The German automaker said Davis has worked at the audit, tax, and advisory firm on compliance issues.
