U.S. laptop ban could hit 350 flights...

U.S. laptop ban could hit 350 flights a day from Europe

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Like, really big: The number of flights from Europe to the U.S. - more than 350 a day - make it the world's busiest international traffic corridor. Preventing passengers from bringing large electronics into the cabin - a plan under consideration in Washington - could disrupt the global aviation industry and slam U.S. tourism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax May 3 hanesED 1
Corporate Tax Apr 19 pennyfred 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr '17 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr '17 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar '17 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar '17 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar '17 Joyornor 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC