Toshiba gives up finding new auditor ...

Toshiba gives up finding new auditor for now

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Toshiba Corp. has given up finding a new auditor to check its earnings for fiscal 2016 in place of its current auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC, according to informed sources. The effort failed ahead of the Tokyo Stock Exchange-set deadline next Monday for companies listed on the exchange to release their scorecards for the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax May 3 hanesED 1
Corporate Tax Apr 19 pennyfred 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr 10 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr '17 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar '17 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar '17 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar '17 Joyornor 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC