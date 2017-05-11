Toshiba gives up finding new auditor for now
Toshiba Corp. has given up finding a new auditor to check its earnings for fiscal 2016 in place of its current auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC, according to informed sources. The effort failed ahead of the Tokyo Stock Exchange-set deadline next Monday for companies listed on the exchange to release their scorecards for the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr '17
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar '17
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar '17
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar '17
|Joyornor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC