Toshiba considering releasing unaudited full-year earnings

Toshiba Corp. is considering releasing unaudited full-year earnings results on the May 22 deadline despite having no clear prospects of approval from its auditor, according to sources close to the matter. PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC continues to disagree with Toshiba over losses related to its U.S. nuclear unit after the auditing firm issued a disclaimer for the company's earnings result for the April-December period last month.

