Tax Headache in India Is a Bonanza for Global Accounting Firms

With seven weeks to go before the nationwide Goods and Services Tax is implemented, Indian companies are rushing to bring in experts to help prepare the accounting and information technology systems for the tax-system overhaul. That's created a windfall for international professional services firms, including Providing advice on everything from taxation regulations to business finance will generate as much as 150 billion rupees in extra consulting fees, according to a council member of India's accounting regulator, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.