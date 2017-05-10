Tax Headache in India Is a Bonanza fo...

Tax Headache in India Is a Bonanza for Global Accounting Firms

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

With seven weeks to go before the nationwide Goods and Services Tax is implemented, Indian companies are rushing to bring in experts to help prepare the accounting and information technology systems for the tax-system overhaul. That's created a windfall for international professional services firms, including Providing advice on everything from taxation regulations to business finance will generate as much as 150 billion rupees in extra consulting fees, according to a council member of India's accounting regulator, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax May 3 hanesED 1
Corporate Tax Apr 19 pennyfred 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr 10 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr '17 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar '17 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar '17 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar '17 Joyornor 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,309 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC