Study shows 88% of financial firms threatened by clout of fintech

Nearly 90 percent of financial firms worldwide said their businesses are at risk from rapidly expanding fintech rivals and they fear losing revenue to the financial innovators, according to a new study released on Monday, in the latest sign of the growing influence of financial technology, known as fintech. The study conducted by global consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers said that many fear losing business to innovators, starting with payments, fund transfers and personal finance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.