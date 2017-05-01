Study shows 88% of financial firms threatened by clout of fintech
Nearly 90 percent of financial firms worldwide said their businesses are at risk from rapidly expanding fintech rivals and they fear losing revenue to the financial innovators, according to a new study released on Monday, in the latest sign of the growing influence of financial technology, known as fintech. The study conducted by global consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers said that many fear losing business to innovators, starting with payments, fund transfers and personal finance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr 9
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar '17
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar '17
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar '17
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar '17
|MBinCDA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC