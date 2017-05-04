Schaeffler receives PwC's Automotive INNOVATIONS award

The Center of Automotive Management and PricewaterhouseCoopers have recognized Schaeffler with an Automotive Innovations award in the "drives" category for being the most innovative automoti... /PRNewswire/ -- Global supplier Schaeffler has been named this year's winner of the Automotive INNOVATIONS award in the drives category, a recognition which has been awarded by the Center of Automotive Management and the auditing and consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers since 2012. The jury honored the innovative combination of Schaeffler's continuously variable transmissions transmission with a hybrid function, i.e. an integrated electric motor.

