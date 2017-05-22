Results of Audit Tender and Committee Appointments
As announced in the Company`s annual report for the financial year ended 31 January, 2017, the Audit Committee has recently conducted a tender process to determine the most suitable firm to act as the Company`s auditor. Four potential audit firms were asked to indicate their interest in the appointment and to provide certain initial information.
