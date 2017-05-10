PwC: Global M&A Activity Stayed Stabl...

PwC: Global M&A Activity Stayed Stable in First Quarter

Friday May 12 Read more: Heavy Duty Trucking

In its Q1 2017 update on M&A activity in the global transportation and logistics space, PricewaterhouseCoopers reports that deal activity in the quarter remained stable. "While total deal value grew by 2%, deal volume declined by 9%," said the global management-services firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Heavy Duty Trucking.

