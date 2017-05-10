PwC: Global M&A Activity Stayed Stable in First Quarter
In its Q1 2017 update on M&A activity in the global transportation and logistics space, PricewaterhouseCoopers reports that deal activity in the quarter remained stable. "While total deal value grew by 2%, deal volume declined by 9%," said the global management-services firm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Heavy Duty Trucking.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr '17
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar '17
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar '17
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar '17
|Joyornor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC