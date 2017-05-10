Property Ventures liquidator alleges PWC helped firm skirt insolvency while acting as auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers advised Property Ventures on ways to continue trading when by some accounts it was insolvent while at the same time giving David Henderson's failed property development company a clean bill of health as statutory auditor, the liquidators allege. Liquidator Robert Walker alleges that if not for PWC, the company would have been wound up in 2007, allowing loans to be called in, asset sales and a more orderly liquidation.

