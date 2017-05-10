PriceWaterhouseCoopers to review Eskom and Tegeta contracts

This is one of the recommendations of the PwC report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday after the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer presented the long-awaited report. However, Solly Tshitangano of the office of the Chief Procurement Officer would not say whether the value of the contract Eskom signed with Tegeta was R7 billion or R10 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.