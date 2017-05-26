PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President & Global GM - " Analytics and Advisory
PRGX Global, Inc. , a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that Will Auchincloss has been named Vice President & Global GM -Analytics and Advisory, responsible for leading the Company's Analytics and Advisory service line. Mr. Auchincloss joins the Company from Bain & Company, where he served as a Principal in the firm's Retail and Consumer Products practices, leading and executing strategic transformations, accelerating growth and improving financial performance of his clients.
