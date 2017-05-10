PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer
PRGX Global, Inc. , a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced that Daryl Rolley has been named Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for the Company's growth initiatives, including all sales, marketing and adjacent services activities for the Company. Mr. Rolley has a rich and relevant history of executive leadership.
