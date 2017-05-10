PRGX announces new leadership positions
Cumberland-based PRGX Global Inc., a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced that Daryl Rolley has been named senior vice president and chief commercial officer, responsible for the company's growth initiatives, including all sales, marketing and adjacent services activities for the company.
