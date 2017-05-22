Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL, regulatory filings
Global Big Data Services Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Accenture, Deloitte, Hewlett- Packard, IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers, SAP & Teradata - Research and Markets )--Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Big Data Services Market 2017-2021" report to their offering. The global big data services market to grow at ... )--Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Membrane Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transaction analysis for book publishers
|May 19
|OmS
|1
|Company Deduction PLEASE
|May 18
|mike
|1
|Xero director sells $67.9m in shares for charity
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
|FREE CPE for Accounting or Tax
|May 3
|hanesED
|1
|Corporate Tax
|Apr '17
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr '17
|Kvpoteat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC