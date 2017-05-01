Port Arthur investigation finds 'lack of control,' but no...
A citizen-requested forensic investigation of four departments of the City of Port Arthur found risky procedures and a "lack of control," but no wrongdoing, according to a Missouri-based accounting advisory board hired to review the city's finances.
